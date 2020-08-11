Image copyright Ruth Moss Image caption Sophie Parkinson died back in 2014

A family therapist who treated a 13-year-old schoolgirl who took her own life has told a fatal accident inquiry he had wanted her to have the "best care" possible.

Sophie Parkinson died at her family home in Liff, outside Dundee, in 2014.

Her mother Ruth Moss believes health professionals within NHS Tayside could have done more to prevent her death.

Therapist Stephen Thomson told the FAI that family sessions had proved difficult.

High School of Dundee pupil Sophie died in March 2014.

She had been referred to CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) by a self harm team.

Sophie was classed as a tier three patient, with tier four being those assessed as posing the most significant mental health concerns.

NHS Tayside family therapist Mr Thomson said: "Sophie was a young person who came to the service and we wanted her to have the best care she possibly could."

Difficult conflict

Mr Thomson said no formal risk assessment was able to be carried out.

He told the second day of the inquiry: "I deal with conflict all the time but in this situation it was particularly difficult."

He said: "Things were all coming to a head in terms of helping this girl."

Family therapy was ended, in favour of individual therapy.

Image copyright Ruth Moss Image caption Ruth Moss (right) believes daughter Sophie should still be alive

Sophie's mother had told the first day of the inquiry she believed she would still be alive if health professionals had done more to help.

She described CAMHS as "ambivalent".

Mrs Moss, who now lives in Edinburgh, said Sophie had looked up ways to end her life online. She described Sophie as "kind, sensitive, clever and beautiful".

The inquiry, being held before Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC, continues.

It is being held remotely due to coronavirus restrictions.

If you or someone you know needs support for issues about emotional distress, these organisations may be able to help.