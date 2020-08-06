Image copyright NHS Tayside Image caption Prof Grant McIntyre was cheered by NHS staff at Ninewells Hospital

Tayside's "sickest survivor" of Covid-19 has been allowed home after spending 128 days in hospital.

Prof Grant McIntyre, 49, was cheered and applauded by NHS staff after being discharged from Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

He became unwell at the end of March and spent a week in the hospital's Covid-19 intensive care unit.

He also spent six weeks on life support at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and lost 26kg (57.3lb) in weight.

Prof McIntyre is a consultant orthodontist and the clinical director of Dundee Dental Hospital.

He was discharged from Ninewells Hospital's respiratory ward, where he had been since June.

Image copyright NHS Tayside Image caption Prof McIntyre will continue his recovery at home

Prof McIntyre said: "I'm told that I am the "sickest survivor" of Covid-19 in Tayside.

"It has been a privilege to be looked after by so many wonderful people and the care and compassion shown during my time in hospital has been nothing short of exceptional. "

Prof McIntyre will now work with a community therapy team to help reduce joint pain and stiffness, improve muscle strength and endurance, and balance and co-ordination.

Sarah Matthews, physiotherapy team leader for respiratory and critical care, said the past four months had been "incredibly challenging."

She said: "Two months ago he needed four staff to help him sit up, and he could only stay there for a few minutes.

"It is testament to Grant's drive and determination that he has pushed himself through extremely challenging rehab sessions in order to get to this point today."