Image copyright Mauricare Image caption Ashwood House was the subject of an unannounced inspection in July

A Trossachs care home has had its registration cancelled after warnings about infection control and cleanliness went unheeded.

The Care Inspectorate said Ashwood House in Callander, which looks after 21 residents, had made "minimum progress" since an earlier inspection.

Operators Mauricare said it was taking legal advice, and its residents' welfare "continued to be our priority."

The company has 14 days to appeal the decision.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, the home - which Mauricare said has had no confirmed cases of coronavirus - will have to be shut down or taken over by another operator.

'Lack of respect'

Inspectors, who visited the home on 30 July, said they found dirty equipment and toilets that had not been cleaned after use.

The visit followed another two weeks previously in which concerns had been raised.

The watchdog said: "The lack of cleanliness in the home shows a lack of respect for the people living there and has a detrimental effect on people's experiences and quality of life.

"Due to the poor standard of cleanliness within the service and the absence of enhanced cleaning protocols, if Covid-19 were to enter the service, it would spread rapidly."

The Care Inspectorate said it had provided all services with guidance and best practice documents regarding Covid-19, but it had failed to see evidence of Ashwood House "acting on this advice and taking appropriate action to minimise risk."

It said: "As a result, we have concluded that no significant improvement has been made within the required timescale.

"On our latest visit we found minimal progress on areas that must improve and we continue to have significant concerns about the wellbeing of residents."

The watchdog said 18 people were living at the home at the time of the inspection.

A Mauricare spokesperson said the company remained committed to making improvements.

They added: "We recognise the findings, (and) our staff and management continue to work very hard to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents.

"Our residents' welfare continues to be our priority."