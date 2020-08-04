Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened at the Braehead Road junction

A 57-year-old man who died after his car crashed in Stirling has been named as Andrew Black from Tullibody.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 22:00 on Monday on the A9 Bannockburn Road at its junction with Braehead Road.

Police said Mr Black, the sole occupant of the black Vauxhall Astra car, was pronounced dead at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.