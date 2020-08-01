Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police said the road was worst affect between Balmaha and Rowardennan

Police have fined 70 drivers over illegal parking on a road skirting Loch Lomond.

Officers were called out on Saturday to help Stirling Council workers enforce parking regulations in the area.

They said the parked vehicles on the road between Balmaha and Rowardennan posed a danger to other road users and issued 70 fixed penalty notices.

Photographs posted to social media showed lines of parked cars blocking the route.

Forth Valley Police tweeted: "On Sat, 1 Aug, 2020, officers assisted our partners from Stirling Council enforcing the C6 road clearway between Balmaha and Rowardennan due to high numbers of vehicles parked illegally and causing a danger to other road users.

"A total of 70 fixed penalty tickets were issued."