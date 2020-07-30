Image copyright Geograph Image caption The man was believed to have been fishing in the River Carron

The body of a man who is believed to have been fishing has been recovered from a river near Falkirk.

Police pulled the body of a man in his 60s from the banks of the River Carron at Larbert, at about 09:50.

It is understood he was reported missing on Wednesday when he failed to return from a fishing trip.

A police spokeswoman said there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.