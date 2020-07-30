Man's body recovered from River Carron believed to be missing fisherman
- 30 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of a man who is believed to have been fishing has been recovered from a river near Falkirk.
Police pulled the body of a man in his 60s from the banks of the River Carron at Larbert, at about 09:50.
It is understood he was reported missing on Wednesday when he failed to return from a fishing trip.
A police spokeswoman said there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.