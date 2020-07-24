Image copyright Getty Images

An autism charity has called for retailers to be more understanding of the challenges wearing face coverings presents to those on the spectrum.

Scottish Autism says some people are unable to wear face coverings as they cause anxiety and distress.

It said it has been inundated with stories of intimidation, being refused entry to shops and in some cases physical abuse.

Face coverings became mandatory on 10 July in shops in Scotland.

'Hard line' on use of face coverings

Scottish Autism said reasons why an autistic person might find wearing a face mask distressing include the "sensory experience of wearing the mask and the feeling it has on their skin", as well as the "sudden change to their normal routine", which can cause anxiety.

It said that through its social media pages it had heard of retailers "taking a hard line" on face coverings.

One woman told the charity her local supermarket was "refusing to let anybody in without a mask regardless if you have a medical reason."

Another autistic person said that they were informed by a high street clothing retailer that the company has a blanket policy in Scotland regarding face masks and "that absolutely everyone has to wear one".

Image copyright Google Image caption Stirling's Thistles Shopping Centre said the matter was resolved amicably

Drivetime on Radio Scotland heard that Ian Garbutt was thrown out the Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling for not having a face covering on in the centre.

He thought he only had to wear a face covering in shops, but not in the centre.

When staff challenged him about why he was not wearing one, he struggled to explain to why he was not wearing a mask.

However, the situation escalated to the point where police were called.

Commitment to inclusion

Thistles Shopping Centre said in a statement that it "is committed to making sure the visitor experience is inclusive and pleasant for all."

It added: "The management team has been in open dialogue with the family involved and the matter was resolved amicably.

"Thistles has engaged with Scottish Autism and additional training courses will be delivered to enable the centre team to continue providing a welcoming environment for every member of the public."

Scottish Autism's Charlene Tait said: "There are clear exemptions in place for autistic people and those who are unable to wear a face mask in shops and on public transport due to the distress and anxiety this can cause for them.

"We are calling for retailers, their staff and also the general public to follow the Scottish government guidelines and wear a face mask, but to be aware that some disabilities are hidden and to take a considerate approach to those not able to wear one."