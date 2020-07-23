A teenage girl has been raped on the outskirts of a town in Angus.

The incident happened between 09:00 and 14:30 on Monday just outside Forfar, off the road to Kingsmuir.

The 15-year-old was at an overgrown grassy area - which is said to be popular with local dog walkers - when she was attacked.

She had previously walked along East High Street, through Coutties Wynd, along Academy Street, onto South Street and towards Restenneth Drive.

A male who had been arrested in connection with the serious sexual assault was released pending further inquiries.

Det Insp Leanne Blacklaw said: "We continue to support the victim and are carrying out an in-depth investigation which includes reviewing CCTV and door-to-door inquiries.

"As part of this, we're eager to hear from anyone who may have passed this area on Monday, and who may have seen anyone in this location.

"We are also eager to hear from any drivers, or members of the public who were walking in the area and who may have seen the victim immediately prior to, or after the timeframe of the incident."