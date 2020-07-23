Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A84 between Buchany and Callander

A 21-year-old man has died after a collision involving two cars on the A84 in rural Stirlingshire.

The incident, which involved a silver Ford Fiesta and a grey Peugeot 3008, happened between Buchany and Callander at about 18:35 on Wednesday.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other male driver and a female passenger were taken to Forth Valley Hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

The crash resulted in the road being shut for seven hours to allow an investigation to take place.

Sgt Ruth Aitchison said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life in this tragic incident.

"I am asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or either vehicle prior to the crash, to contact us if you have not already done so.

"We are also asking locals and drivers to review their CCTV and dashcam footage for anything relevant that could assist with our investigation."