Image caption The shop was targeted at about 06:00 on Saturday

Police are hunting a masked robber who threatened a shop worker with an axe in Arbroath.

The incident took place at a newsagent in Ponderlaw Street near the town centre at about 06:00 on Saturday.

The man threatened the staff member, who was unhurt in the incident, before demanding alcohol, tobacco, and cash.

Detectives said the man was white, in his 30s, of medium build, and wore a black hooded top, black jeans, and a burgundy tammy.

He also wore red trainers with a white sole, and a black face mask, and was carrying a black rucksack.

Det Con Paul Hardie said: "This was a frightening experience for the shop assistant involved who thankfully was not injured during the incident.

"I would urge anyone who may have been in the area at this time and who may have seen this man to get in touch with us as soon as they can."