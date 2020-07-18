Parking banned near Devil's Pulpit beauty spot

Image copyright Warner Bros Entertainment Inc Image caption Finnich Glen was used for scenes in 2017 film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

New restrictions have been put in place near a popular beauty spot to prevent "dangerous and reckless" parking.

Stirling Council said it had painted double yellow lines on the roads around Devil's Pulpit near Killearn to protect public safety.

The gorge, also called Finnich Glen, has been used for scenes in TV series Outlander and The Nest, and the film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Access to the site was temporarily blocked in June over safety fears.

The area saw a surge of visitors after lockdown restrictions were eased last month, but problems have existed in the glen for several years with police frequently called out to deal with traffic congestion.

There have also been several rescues after people became stuck in the steep-sided gorge.

Parking has now been restricted on a 2.2-mile (3.5km) stretch of the A809 from Duat to the boundary of Dalnair.

A mile-long (1.6km) stretch of the B834 from its junction with the A809 to the A81 roundabout is also included in the restricted area.

Image caption Police were called to deal with traffic problems at the glen earlier this month

Stirling Council said it would be enforcing the new parking restrictions, which have been backed by local community groups.

Police Scotland will also be patrolling the roads this weekend, the authority said.

Convener of Stirling Council's environment and housing committee, Jim Thomson, said: "The council has fast-tracked the installation of double yellow lines on the roads around Finnich Glen due to the serious risks to public safety from dangerous and reckless parking.

"People have been showing no regard to their safety or that of others. This must stop. I would urge visitors to the area to comply with the parking restrictions - if they don't, enforcement action will be taken."

The new measure supersedes the emergency "no waiting" restriction in the area that was in force between 26 June and 16 July.