CCTV image issued after assault on Dundee bus

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The woman was described as being in her late teens or early 20s

Police have issued a CCTV image following an assault on a bus in Dundee in March.

The incident took place at about 12:30 on 4 March on a No.17 Xplore Dundee bus travelling between Whitehall Street and Saggar Street.

Officers have not released any information about the victim of the assault.

Police said they want to trace the woman in the CCTV image as she may be able to assist with their inquiries.

She was described as white, in her late teens or early 20s, of large build, with blonde hair, and wearing a light brown jacket.