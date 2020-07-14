Police are hunting a man and woman who attacked a 13-year-old boy in Dundee before driving a car at him.

The boy was with friends in a play area in Alexander Street at about 16:00 on Sunday when the couple grabbed his arm and assaulted him.

They then got in a dark-coloured car and drove towards the boy in a "threatening manner."

Officers said the couple were known to the teenager, who did not require medical treatment.

The male suspect is white, with a large build and a beard, but there is no information on the woman.

PC Daniel Stirling said: "For an adult to assault a child is utterly deplorable and only proves how cowardly they are.

"I am appealing directly to local people who live in this area, in particular, those who live in the flats which overlook the play area where the crime occurred."