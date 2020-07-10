Image copyright Michael McGurk Image caption Leonie Bell

Dundee's V&A Museum of Design has announced Leonie Bell as its new director.

Ms Bell is described by the museum as "one of Scotland's most experienced cultural leaders" and is a former head of culture strategy and engagement at the Scottish government.

Dundee-born Ms Bell said it was a "huge privilege to lead the museum into its next phase."

The £80.1m museum opened to the public in August 2018.

Ms Bell currently leads the Future Paisley Partnership at Renfrewshire Council, in charge of the city's cultural regeneration plans.

She also chairs the advisory board of the Glasgow International Festival of Visual Art and is a trustee of the Edinburgh International Festival.

She developed Scotland's first cultural strategy in more than a decade at the Scottish government, and is formerly Creative Scotland's director of arts and engagement.

Image copyright Ross Fraser McLean Image caption V&A Dundee opened to the public in September 2018

Ms Bell replaces Philip Long OBE, who was recently appointed chief executive of the National Trust for Scotland.

She said: "Like so many, I have watched V&A Dundee flourish in its first two years, and it is a huge privilege to lead the museum into its next phase.

"The museum celebrates the designed world and through its programme it enriches and inspires, drawing people in and reaching out across Dundee, Scotland and the world.

"Its role now is greater than ever. The way we live, work, gather, communicate, share, learn and play is changing."