Part-time start for Falkirk schools in August

Image copyright Google Image caption Falkirk High School will be one of those working to the new plan

School pupils in the Falkirk area may not be back at school full time for a fortnight after classrooms reopen.

Falkirk Council has agreed details of its plans for the reopening of schools. Teachers will return on 11 August and pupils will start returning from the following day.

But the council says all pupils will not be back full time until the 24th.

The move highlights the practical difficulties of reopening schools which have been shut since March.

Full details of the council's plans will be published on Wednesday. The details are likely to vary from school to school and year to year.

The Scottish government hopes it will be possible for all pupils to be back at school full time from mid August.

Contingency plan

Previous plans for "blended learning" are now described as a contingency.

Nationally teachers will be back at work from 11 August. Virtually all councils plan to use this day for teacher training so pupils will generally start going back on the 12th.

The Scottish government hopes to decide by 30 July if a full time return will be possible or if blended learning will still be needed.

Some within education were known to favour the idea of different year groups going back on different days if the full time return takes place - for instance to allow new secondary school students time to settle in if they did not have normal transition events in June.