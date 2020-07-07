Image copyright Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Image caption Loch Venachar was one area impacted

More than 20 people were charged over irresponsible camping and environmental damage in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park over the weekend.

Police said a total of 21 individuals were charged with breaches of by-laws between Friday and Sunday.

Rubbish was left, and fire damage was caused to trees.

Gordon Watson, chief executive of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, said: "It's devastating to see the images of the of litter and damage."

It happened despite national guidance asking people not to go camping until 15 July.

'Unacceptable levels of littering'

Mr Watson said: "Not only is this irresponsible behaviour and environmental damage a blatant breach of the by-laws, it is also happening at a time when the national guidance is that people shouldn't be going camping at all.

"While I can understand people's desire to get out and enjoy the outdoors after such a long time being in lockdown I cannot understand why anyone would think it's OK to destroy the place they've visited in this way."

Ch Insp Gill Marshall of Police Scotland said: "These offences related to the setting up of unofficial camps, setting fires, and causing damage to the environment, including fire damage to trees which occurred across South Loch Earn, Loch Venachar and the Loch Ard area.

"There were also unacceptable levels of littering."