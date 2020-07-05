Image copyright Fife Jammer Locations Image caption Fire crews were called to the zoo shortly after midday

Firefighters are tackling a blaze which broke out in the roof space of a building at Fife Zoo.

Fire crews, including four appliances and a specialist resource, were called to the zoo near Collessie at 12:11 on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one person had been treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

Fife Zoo confirmed that all of its animals were safe.

It reopened on 29 June after closing in March due to the coronavirus lockdown.