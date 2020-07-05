Firefighters tackle blaze at Fife Zoo
- 5 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are tackling a blaze which broke out in the roof space of a building at Fife Zoo.
Fire crews, including four appliances and a specialist resource, were called to the zoo near Collessie at 12:11 on Sunday.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one person had been treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.
Fife Zoo confirmed that all of its animals were safe.
It reopened on 29 June after closing in March due to the coronavirus lockdown.