Image copyright NHS Tayside Image caption Bob Morning was cheered by staff as he was released from Ninewells Hospital.

A patient who spent 90 days in hospital fighting Covid-19 thanked NHS staff for his "fantastic treatment" as he was discharged from hospital.

Bob Morning was admitted to Ninewells in Dundee on 4 April and transferred to the intensive care unit five days later.

He remained there for 63 days until he was moved to a ward on 11 May.

Staff cheered and clapped on Friday as Mr Morning, who was met by wife Joyce, was finally allowed home.

Image copyright NHS Tayside Image caption Bob with wife Joyce (left) and Sarah Matthews, the hospital's physiotherapy team lead for respiratory and critical care

Mr Morning, from Dundee, said: "I've had fantastic treatment, the staff have encouraged me every step of the way.

"Since I came to ward 3 the main focus has been on physiotherapy and I'm feeling much stronger now and ready to go home.

"I really couldn't have done it without the staff, they have pushed me all the way. I still have a bit of a journey and I will keep working hard on my recovery at home."

Sarah Matthews, the hospital's physiotherapy team lead for respiratory and critical care, praised his attitude.

She said: "Bob has been through so much but has faced his therapy with enthusiasm and a good sense of humour.

"He has done everything that has been asked of him and we are so proud and excited that he's off on the next part of his journey."