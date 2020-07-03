Man arrested after reports of 'firearms incident' in Dundee
- 3 July 2020
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after reports a man was seen with a gun in a Dundee street.
Officers were called to Gleneagles Road in the Ardler area of the city at about 18:45 on Thursday.
Tayside Division confirmed that firearms officers were deployed as part of a search of the area.
It is understood that no firearm has yet been recovered following the incident, which lasted several hours. Police said inquiries were continuing.