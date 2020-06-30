Image copyright SSPCA

A duck was put to sleep after being found near a canal with a crossbow arrow through its body.

The wounded bird was spotted by a member of the public near the canal alongside the B816 in Bonnybridge, in the Falkirk area, on Saturday.

It was said to be "dragging itself in and out of the water" and was taken to a local vet, where its injuries were described as "extensive".

The Scottish SPCA said it was "unsure of the circumstances".

Image copyright SSPCA

The charity's Inspector Andrew Gray said: "A passer-by alerted us to the duck, which was in considerable distress and dragging itself in and out of the water as it was unable to walk.

"The duck was rushed to a local vet to be examined but sadly the bird's injuries were too extensive and the difficult decision was made to put it to sleep."

'Defenceless animal'

Insp Gray added: "We are unsure of the circumstances surrounding the arrow but we are keen to find the person or persons responsible.

"Birds, including ducks, are protected by law and any attempt to injure or kill them is a criminal offence.

"We are working closely with our colleagues at Police Scotland on this case to try and determine what happened."

PC Laura Robertson, Forth Valley wildlife officer, said: "This was a completely reckless and inconsiderate act on a defenceless animal, and we are urging members of the public with information to come forward."