Image copyright BBC/Police Scotland Image caption Ryan Barrie's body was discovered in Benvie Gardens in March

A 33-year-old man has denied murdering a Dundee DJ in the west end of the city in March.

Prosecutors allege Stephen Robbins pushed and punched Ryan Barrie, who was nicknamed Mini, in Benvie Gardens.

The charge alleges that Mr Robbins struck the 39-year-old on the body with a wheelie bin causing him to fall and hit his head against a wooden fence.

Mr Ryan is said to have been left so severely injured by the alleged attack that he later died.

Mr Robbins appeared via video link from prison for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

No trial date was set and judge Lord Matthews adjourned the case until August.