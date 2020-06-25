Boy, 10, dies after getting into difficulty in loch near Callander
- 25 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 10-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a loch near Callander.
Emergency services were called to Loch Lubnaig at about 17.35 on Wednesday.
It is understood a search had taken place for a number of hours, involving the coastguard, police and fire service.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.