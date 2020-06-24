Image copyright BBC/World of Wonder Image caption Alan Lambie and Finlay Wilson found a special way to mark what should have been their wedding day

When Alan Lambie and Finlay Wilson got engaged last summer, they dreamed of tying the knot a year later.

All the arrangements for their wedding on 7 June were in place - until coronavirus struck, and their plans fell apart.

But then came an offer they couldn't refuse - of a virtual "ceremony", conducted by TV personality and star of RuPaul's Drag Race Michelle Visage, to mark what should have been their big day.

Although they couldn't get legally married due to coronavirus restrictions, the happy couple were delighted to declare their commitment to one another.

Image copyright BBC/World of Wonder Image caption Michelle Visage presents the TV programme Alan and Finlay feature on

Visage, who is in LA, conducted proceedings via a tablet on a stick.

The happy couple stood at the top of their make-shift altar, in their garden in Dundee.

The pair had planned to get married at home - but had expected to be surrounded by 45 of their closest friends and relatives.

But when lockdown started, weddings in Scotland were put on hold.

Marriages and civil partnerships will not be allowed to take place again until 29 June. Even then, they will have to be held outdoors and the number of guests must be kept to a minimum.

So when the call came to be featured in Visage's BBC programme How's your head, hun?, they jumped at the chance.

'Fortuitous' celebration

In the space of 36 hours they went from thinking they were going to have to wait a year for their special day to discovering that with the help of their neighbours, who rallied round, they could still celebrate.

Thankfully, they said they had the "best run of weather" they could have hoped for, with nothing but sunshine and blue skies.

All their family and friends couldn't be there in person, but they joined via video link while neighbours - who got dressed up for the occasion - peered over the garden walls.

As restrictions had eased slightly to allow members of one other household to visit outdoors, Finlay's brother was the only guest who could join them in person.

Image copyright Scott Marder Image caption Finlay proposed to Alan at Pride

While it wasn't the day they had planned, the pair say the "fortuitous" ceremony conducted by Visage was a wonderful way to mark what should have been their special day, with Finlay remarking: "What's for you won't go by you".

Alan said it was an "indescribable" opportunity to celebrate a special day.

Their plan at the moment is to have a big party on the same date next year - one year on from what should have been their wedding day, and two years since they got engaged at Pride in Washington DC - to celebrate with their family and friends.

The pair say they hope to make things official as soon as it is safe to do so in Scotland.

Alan and Finlay's big day is featured in an upcoming episode of How's Your Head, Hun?, which is available on BBC iPlayer.