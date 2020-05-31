Arbroath FC 'disappointed' after vandals break into ground
31 May 2020
Arbroath FC have expressed "disappointment" after vandals broke into their ground and spray-painted slogans on walls and the pitch.
The club said it believed the incident at Gayfield took place at about 22:00 on Saturday.
It tweeted: "We have been working so hard to make our iconic stadium the very best we can offer home and away supporters and then this happens."
It said nearby the Tutties Neuk Inn also had its windows spray-painted.