Police are hunting two men after a 13-year-old girl was raped in woods in Kirriemuir.

The teenager was targeted by the men near the quarry and war memorial in the Angus town.

The incident took place in the early evening some time between 13 January and 20 March this year.

The men were described as white, and aged between 25 and 37 - both men had brown hair and wore sweatshirts and jogging bottoms.

Det Sgt Kevin Mollison said: "This was a traumatising incident for the young teenage girl and we are giving her the necessary support she needs at this time and will continue to do so.

"Our inquiries are at an early stage but we do believe it was an isolated incident."