Image copyright Arbroath RNLI Image caption An RNLI lifeboat crew took the boy back to shore

A teenager had to be rescued by two lifeboat crews after becoming stranded on cliffs while "tombstoning" near Arbroath harbour.

The boy was among a group of youths who were jumping into the sea close the Horseshoe cave when he became trapped by the incoming tide.

One lifeboat team was able to get the teenager off the cliffs before he was returned to shore by a second crew.

The incident happened at about 21:00 on Saturday.

The youngster was checked over by paramedics but was not thought to be injured.

Lifeboat operations manager Alex Smith said "Thankfully our volunteer crews were able to attend this incident quickly and bring the casualty safely back to shore.

"However, we must urge members of the public to continue following government advice during lockdown."