'Phenomenally stupid' driver clocked at 132mph in Perthshire
- 4 May 2020
Police have warned that quieter roads during lockdown are "not a racetrack" after a man was caught driving at 132mph in Perthshire.
Officers clocked the driver of the black Audi at almost twice the legal speed limit on Saturday evening.
Police Scotland later tweeted: "This recorded speed on the M90 near Bridge Of Earn last night was phenomenal - phenomenally STUPID that is."
The driver is expected to appear in court later.