Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The driver was clocked at almost double the legal speed limit

Police have warned that quieter roads during lockdown are "not a racetrack" after a man was caught driving at 132mph in Perthshire.

Officers clocked the driver of the black Audi at almost twice the legal speed limit on Saturday evening.

Police Scotland later tweeted: "This recorded speed on the M90 near Bridge Of Earn last night was phenomenal - phenomenally STUPID that is."

The driver is expected to appear in court later.