Man's 'rubbish chute' death in Dundee treated as unexplained
- 28 April 2020
The death of a man at a block of flats in Dundee is being treated by police as "unexplained".
It follows reports in The Dundee Evening Telegraph that the body was found in a rubbish chute.
Police said the discovery was made at Elders Court at about 08:10 on Monday.
In a statement, police added that "the death is currently being treated as unexplained. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."