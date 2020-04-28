Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found at Elders Court in Dundee

The death of a man at a block of flats in Dundee is being treated by police as "unexplained".

It follows reports in The Dundee Evening Telegraph that the body was found in a rubbish chute.

Police said the discovery was made at Elders Court at about 08:10 on Monday.

In a statement, police added that "the death is currently being treated as unexplained. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."