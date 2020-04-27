Image copyright Twitter / @Dazzanicster Image caption Smoke could be seen for miles

Firefighters have tacked a blaze which took hold in reed beds on the River Tay between Dundee and Perth.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the river bank near the village of Errol for most of the day on Monday.

Police asked people to remain indoors and to keep their windows closed while the smoke travelled..

It is believed the fire started at about 11:30 and quickly spread along the riverbank.

Image copyright Twitter / @Dazzanicster Image caption The fire spread quickly in an important wildlife conservation area

A helicopter could be seen scooping water from the river and dumping it on the flames.

A total of nine appliances helped tackle the fire.

The Tay reed beds are an important home for wildlife, including marsh harriers, water rails and bearded tits.