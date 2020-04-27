Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Abercromby Arms in Tullibody on Saturday evening

Police have given out 12 fixed penalty notices after an illegal gathering in a pub in Clackmannanshire.

Eleven men and one woman were caught flouting lockdown measures when they met up on Saturday evening.

Officers were called after reports a group had assembled in the Abercromby Arms in Tullibody.

Police Scotland confirmed the event was broken up and emergency lockdown legislation was enforced by issuing the fines.

A spokeswoman said: "About 19:00 on Saturday 25 April, 2020, we received a report of people gathered within a premises on Stirling Road, Tullibody.

"Officers attended and 11 men and one woman were issued with fixed penalty notices under the Coronavirus Act 2020."

The incident took place a day after the force revealed its officers had made 78 arrests and issued 1,637 fixed penalty notices in Scotland since 27 March.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said that most of the enforcement action was taken in response to house parties and other public gatherings.