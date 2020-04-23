Image copyright DC Thomson Image caption The Weekly News began as a traditional newspaper before its focus on "features, nostalgia and cartoons"

The Weekly News is to close after 165 years, its publisher DC Thomson has confirmed.

Launched in 1855, the publication sold 1.5m copies a week during its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s.

DC Thomson said sales of the title had "been in decline for a number of years."

The Dundee-based publisher said the decision to stop publishing the paper was taken before the coronavirus outbreak.

The Weekly News began as a conventional newspaper, before turning its focus to "features, nostalgia, and cartoons."

Image caption The Weekly News is produced by Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson

DC Thomson Media's head of newspapers Richard Neville said the decision to close the Weekly News had been taken "with a heavy heart."

He said: "The team have kept the standards up throughout its life but it was really suited to a non-internet age and its formula has become less relevant in today's media landscape."

Editor Billy Higgins described the Weekly News as "iconic" and said some of its readers had bought the title since the 1940s.

The last issue of the publication will coincide with its 165th anniversary in May.