Fire crews tackle wildland blaze in Menstrie Glen
- 20 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Fire crews from across central Scotland were called to tackle a wildland fire in Menstrie Glen.
Units from Dunblane, Doune, Bridge of Allan, Stirling, and Auchterarder, supported by a command unit from Bo'ness, attended the blaze on Sunday.
Crews used beaters and hosereel jets to contain and extinguish the fire.
Dunblane Fire Station said its Polaris all-terrain vehicle was also used during the operation, which lasted about six hours.