Fire crews from across central Scotland were called to tackle a wildland fire in Menstrie Glen.

Units from Dunblane, Doune, Bridge of Allan, Stirling, and Auchterarder, supported by a command unit from Bo'ness, attended the blaze on Sunday.

Crews used beaters and hosereel jets to contain and extinguish the fire.

Dunblane Fire Station said its Polaris all-terrain vehicle was also used during the operation, which lasted about six hours.