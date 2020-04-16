Image caption The centre said the staff member was "wonderfully compassionate"

A Dundee care home has said it is "devastated" by the death of a staff member with suspected Covid-19.

The Pitkerro Care Centre worker, who had developed coronavirus symptoms, died at the weekend after receiving treatment in hospital.

The centre, which has 70 single rooms, cares for people over the age of 65.

It confirmed on 7 April that five residents and seven staff members had tested positive for the virus, but were only displaying mild symptoms.

Jennifer Wishart, Scotland regional manager of parent company Hudson Healthcare, said the staff member was "wonderfully compassionate, extremely hard-working, and much-loved."

She said: "The entire Pitkerro Care Centre family were devastated by the passing of one of our staff members over the bank holiday weekend.

"The member of staff had been receiving hospital care in relation to Covid-19 symptoms.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends during this difficult time, and we are providing support to the family where possible."

A Care Inspectorate spokeswoman said: " We are aware of the tragic death of a staff member at this care home as a result of suspected Covid-19.

"Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones, and with the staff at the home.

"We are in contact with the care service and the local health and social care partnership during this difficult time."