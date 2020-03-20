Image copyright Ruth Moss Image caption Sophie Parkinson took her own life in 2014

A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a teenage girl who took her own life has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sophie Parkinson died aged 13 at her family home in Liff, outside Dundee, in March 2014.

The inquiry was due to begin on Monday following a number of preliminary hearings at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sophie's mother Ruth Moss said the decision to postpone the inquiry was "completely understandable."

She posted: "Its a postponement only and I've been assured that it'll be rearranged after Covid-19 and could be some time.

"I can't say I'm not a little disappointed but we've waited six years so what's another few months?"

The fatal accident inquiry, which will be held before Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC, will focus on what could have been done to prevent Sophie's death.