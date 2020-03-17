Man to stand trial accused of 22-year-old's murder in Perth
- 17 March 2020
A 22-year-old man will stand trial accused of murdering another man in Perth last June.
Prosecutors allege Robbie Smullen struck 22-year-old Barry Dixon with a knife or similar instrument in the city's Wallace Court.
His mother Mary Smullen is accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Both accused deny the charges and a trial date was set for 29 September at the High Court in Edinburgh.