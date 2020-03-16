Image copyright SSPCA Image caption Keira weighed 9.5kg, half of her usual body weight, when she was found

The owner of a dog found "severely emaciated" in squalid conditions in a Dundee flat has banned from keeping animals for two years.

Justin Williams was also ordered to pay £200 to animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA, which nursed his pet back to health.

A court was told the dog, called Keira, weighed 9.5kg (20lbs), half of her usual body weight, when she was found.

Williams, 24, admitted causing the dog unnecessary suffering.

The Scottish SPCA said it welcomed the conviction.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Williams' flat was visited by the charity after the alarm was raised by neighbours

Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion said: "The hallway had bare floorboards and a dirty dog bowl.

"The dog was clearly emaciated. They asked the accused about the dog and he confirmed it had been losing its body condition."

The dog was taken to the Scottish SPCA animal welfare centre in Petterden, Angus, where she fully recovered and was rehomed.

Scottish SPCA inspector Alastair Adams said: "This was a case of serious neglect and Keira would not have survived for much longer had we not intervened.

"We welcome this sentence. Williams was not capable of meeting Keira's most basic of needs."