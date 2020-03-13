Van driver killed in collision on A90 named as Darren Mills
- 13 March 2020
A 32-year-old van driver who died in a road crash with a bus near Tealing in Angus has been named as Darren Mills from Dundee.
The emergency services were called to the collision at the Petterden junction at about 08:10 on Thursday.
Mr Mills was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash while several people from the bus were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.
His family described him as a "much-loved son, brother, and uncle."