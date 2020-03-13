Image copyright Google Image caption Langside Cafe will deliver free soup to elderly people unable to leave their homes

Local businesses around Scotland have been offering a helping hand to residents affected by coronavirus.

Langside Cafe in Glasgow's Southside will deliver soup to the elderly and people with underlying health issues who cannot leave their homes.

The cafe said it felt a "massive responsibility" to help the local community during the pandemic.

Meanwhile a shop in Stenhousemuir is delivering packages including facemasks and hand gel to local pensioners.

Image copyright Mossgiel Family Farm Image caption Bryce Cunningham said communities should ask how they can help each other

Mossgiel Family Farm in Mauchline, East Ayrshire said it would offer a home delivery service of fresh goods from next week, in addition to its regular deliveries.

Farmer Bryce Cunningham said: "Over the past few years we've been very community-focused, and the local community has supported us very well and helped us get our business off the ground.

"I've got an elderly gran and grandpa and I wondered how we could give back to the community a wee bit.

"We need to start looking at what we did 100 years ago when the war was on, and looking to communities and how we can help each other.

"As a business that relies on local trade, we really should be helping our local communities out."

Day Today Express in Stenhousemuir has given away 500 care packages to pensioners at a cost of almost £2,000 to the business.

The packages are available to collect from the shop, with others being delivered to residents.