Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened near the Petterden junction

The A90 northbound has been partially closed near Tealing in Angus following a collision between a bus and a van.

The emergency services were called to the collision at the Petterden junction at about 08:10.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said an ambulance was in attendance but could not confirm the extent of any injuries.

Stagecoach East Scotland said buses to Forfar were being diverted while police dealt with the collision.