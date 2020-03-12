A90 northbound closed in Angus after collision between bus and van
- 12 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The A90 northbound has been partially closed near Tealing in Angus following a collision between a bus and a van.
The emergency services were called to the collision at the Petterden junction at about 08:10.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said an ambulance was in attendance but could not confirm the extent of any injuries.
Stagecoach East Scotland said buses to Forfar were being diverted while police dealt with the collision.