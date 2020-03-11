Image copyright Scottish Parliament Image caption Clare Haughey praised the "bravery, courage and candour" of service users

Scotland's mental health minister has apologised to patients and their families following a critical review of NHS Tayside's mental health services.

Clare Haughey told Holyrood that "far too many people" had been let down and praised the "bravery, courage and candour" of service users.

The report was published following an independent review by former chief inspector of prisons Dr David Strang.

Ms Haughey said Dr Strang has committed to conducting a "progress update".

She told MSPs this would be published in February next year.

The review found that the health board needs a strategy to deliver a "radical transformational redesign of mental health services".

The report, which made more than 50 recommendations, said: "A breakdown in trust and a loss of respect has undoubtedly led to poor service, treatment, patient care and outcomes.

"The breakdown in trust and respect is caused by the lack of effective, engaged strategic leadership and planning."

Challenging report

Making a statement at Holyrood, Ms Haughey said: "Far too many people have been let down and while it's not enough on its own, I would like to offer my apology on behalf of the Scottish government for what they have endured.

"Many Tayside patients, their family and friends, including those who have lost loved ones, will have found the report challenging.

"Their bravery, courage and candour was vital in shaping this report."

Ms Haughey also confirmed that the operational management of general adult psychiatry services would now be led by NHS Tayside rather than local integration joint boards.

The health board accepted the outcome of the review and the recommendations in full, with chairman Grant Archibald offering his apologies to those who had been affected.

The minister said the Tayside collaborative strategic leadership group has been set up to respond.

Ms Haughey said: "The issues identified by the inquiry can not be resolved by one single agency. It's crucial that there is a whole system review of services."