The death of a woman whose body was recovered from a burn in Dundee is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

The discovery was made at the Dighty Burn in Finlathen Park at about 09:15 on 3 March.

A police tent was erected by the side of the water following the discovery and the area cordoned off.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the death was being treated as unexplained and inquiries were continuing.