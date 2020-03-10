Tayside and Central Scotland

Pensioner charged after Bridge of Earn 'parking space headbutt' row

  • 10 March 2020

A 71-year-old man has been charged after a pensioner was allegedly headbutted in a row over a parking space in Perthshire.

The incident happened outside the Co-Op store in Main Street, Bridge of Earn, at about 11:50 on Thursday 5 March.

Police previously said the pensioner, who is also in his 70s, suffered facial injuries during a "verbal altercation".

Related Topics