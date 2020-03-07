Castle Huntly prisoner 'missing on home leave' is traced
- 7 March 2020
A prisoner who allegedly failed to return from home leave has been traced.
Ryan Stewart, an inmate at HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee, was reported missing at 23:00 on Tuesday.
Police said the 34-year-old was arrested in the Perth area on Saturday.
Stewart is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.