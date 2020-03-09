Image caption Council tax funds services including road maintenance and refuge collection

All six councils in Tayside and central Scotland have set their budgets for the forthcoming financial year.

Councillors in Falkirk and Stirling have approved 4.84% increases in council tax, the maximum allowed.

Clackmannanshire and Angus councils will raise council tax by 3%, while Dundee will raise its council tax by 4.8%.

Perth and Kinross Council was the final authority to set its budget, voting through a council tax rise of 4.28%.

The decisions to increase council tax were made at budget meetings in the past week.

