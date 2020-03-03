Man in court accused of murdering Dundee DJ Ryan Barrie
- 3 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Dundee DJ in the west end of the city.
Steven Robbins is accused of killing 39-year-old Ryan Barrie, who was nicknamed Mini, in Benvie Gardens on Sunday.
He made no plea or declaration during a hearing in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Mr Robbins was remanded in custody and the case was continued for further examination.