Man charged after 39-year-old's body discovered in Dundee
- 2 March 2020
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 39-year-old man in Dundee.
Police received a report that a man had died in Benvie Gardens in the city's west end at about 02:50 on Sunday.
Officers said the 33-year-old is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
A property in the residential cul-de-sac remained sealed off on Monday with a blue police tent erected in the street.