Image copyright Hughes family Image caption Graeme Hughes' body was found at a property in Uist Place last November

A man will stand trial accused of killing a 47-year-old man in Perth by punching him on the head and body.

James Williamson denies the culpable homicide of Graeme Hughes at Uist Place on 4 November last year.

Prosecutors allege that Mr Williamson seized hold of Mr Hughes and repeatedly punched him to his injury, causing him to collapse.

The 31-year-old denies the charge and has lodged a special defence of self defence.

He also denies a charge of racially aggravated assault at a Perth takeaway, and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at Perth police station and Perth Royal Infirmary.

Judge Lady Stacey fixed a trial date of 29 June at the High Court in Glasgow.