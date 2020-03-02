Man accused of killing 47-year-old Graham Hughes in Perth
A man will stand trial accused of killing a 47-year-old man in Perth by punching him on the head and body.
James Williamson denies the culpable homicide of Graeme Hughes at Uist Place on 4 November last year.
Prosecutors allege that Mr Williamson seized hold of Mr Hughes and repeatedly punched him to his injury, causing him to collapse.
The 31-year-old denies the charge and has lodged a special defence of self defence.
He also denies a charge of racially aggravated assault at a Perth takeaway, and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at Perth police station and Perth Royal Infirmary.
Judge Lady Stacey fixed a trial date of 29 June at the High Court in Glasgow.