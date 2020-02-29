Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A811 near Arnprior

A woman who died after her car was involved in a crash with a gas tanker near Stirling has been named.

Amanda Boag, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A811, near the village of Arnprior.

Ms Boag, from Buchlyvie, was driving a silver Volkswagen Golf when the accident happened at about 11:15 on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the driver of the tanker was not seriously injured.