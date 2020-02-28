Cyclist, 36, dies after crash on country road in Perthshire
- 28 February 2020
A cyclist has died after he was involved in an accident with a car in Perthshire.
Police said the 36-year-old was fatally injured on the A912 Bridge of Earn to Aberargie at 06:30.
Insp Greg Burns said: "The man's next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."
A Police Scotland spokesman said the road was closed to allow investigations to be carried out.