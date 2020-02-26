Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Neomi Smith died in June last year

A man accused of murdering his girlfriend described her as his "world" the week before she died, a trial has heard.

Keith Rizzo denies killing 23-year-old Neomi Smith - who was originally from Aberdeen - at her flat in Brechin on 9 June last year.

Ryan McDonald told the High Court in Glasgow his friend made the comment after an apparent row with Miss Smith.

He was describing an exchange in May last year.

Mr McDonald told how he picked 23-year-old Mr Rizzo up from Miss Smith's home in the early hours of 30 May.

Mr McDonald said: "She seemed OK, but it looked like they were both upset about something.

"He gave her a kiss then came into the car. He did not tell me much - just that he was upset and there had been an argument."

The friends were later in contact after Mr McDonald asked how Mr Rizzo was.

Mr McDonald said Mr Rizzo went on to admit he had "put hands on her".

Mr Rizzo was also said to have sent a message saying he felt "selfish" and "cowardly".

"I know that I am young, but she genuinely was my world in one person," he added.

'Still together just'

He also stated how "grateful" he was to have met his girlfriend, the court was told.

Mr Rizzo was in touch with his friend again later that day and was said to have told him: "We're still together just".

Mr Rizzo's defence QC Donald Findlay asked Mr McDonald: "So, a series of messages, he accepts he has done something wrong and shows contrition.

"You are giving him assurances, but, at the same time, being critical?"

The witness: "Yes."

The trial was told Miss Smith had also been in touch with Mr McDonald after he picked up Mr Rizzo.

Mr Findlay said: "Was she apologising for you having to come out?"

Mr McDonald replied: "Yes, she was concerned about Mr Rizzo."

The trial, before Lady Rae, continues.